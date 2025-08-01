USARPAC DCG LTG Vowell Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On June 17th, Lieutenant General Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), visited 501st Military Intelligence Brigade to engage with leaders and gain firsthand insight into the brigade’s mission and capabilities. Accompanied by Brigade Commander Colonel Brain W. Tinklepaugh, Lieutenant General Vowell toured key facilities and discussed ongoing initiatives that enabled the brigade to remain ready to provide critical intelligence support across the Korean Peninsula. This visit underscored USARPAC’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, supporting forward-developed forces, and ensuring the Red Dragons continue to Strike with Fire.