Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC DCG LTG Vowell Visit

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARPAC DCG LTG Vowell Visit

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    On June 17th, Lieutenant General Joel B. Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), visited 501st Military Intelligence Brigade to engage with leaders and gain firsthand insight into the brigade’s mission and capabilities. Accompanied by Brigade Commander Colonel Brain W. Tinklepaugh, Lieutenant General Vowell toured key facilities and discussed ongoing initiatives that enabled the brigade to remain ready to provide critical intelligence support across the Korean Peninsula. This visit underscored USARPAC’s commitment to strengthening partnerships, supporting forward-developed forces, and ensuring the Red Dragons continue to Strike with Fire.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 00:03
    Photo ID: 9242944
    VIRIN: 250617-A-JL066-5802
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 805.24 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC DCG LTG Vowell Visit, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download