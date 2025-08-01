Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    719th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    In a time-honored ceremony, the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion bid farewell to Lieutenant Colonel Steve Patterson and welcomed Lieutenant Colonel Kyle McElveen as the new Battalion Commander. The ceremony reflected the values of leadership, continuity, and commitment to excellence that define the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion.

