The 250th United States Army Birthday Ball

This year’s Army Ball was an evening to remember, bringing together dignitaries, service members, and their families in a celebration of service and alliance. Among the distinguished guests were ROK Deputy Commander General Kang Shin-cheol, Eighth Army Acting Commanding General Brigadier General Sean Crockett, and Major General William D. “Hank” Taylor, former commander of 2nd Infantry Division and current United Nations Command Director of Operations. The highlight of the evening was the moving streamer ceremony, where soldiers in historical U.S. Army uniforms advanced one by one, placing streamers on the Army flag to symbolize triumphs through past conflicts. Performances included a traditional Korean lion dance, pungmul percussion, and a flawless demonstration by the Combined Forces Command Honor Guards.