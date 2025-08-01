Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    524th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    On 4th of June, the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion held a Change of Command ceremony, bidding farewell to outgoing commander Lieutenant Colonel B. Paola Benson and welcoming incoming commander Lieutenant Colonel Simon H. Claycomb. The ceremony honored Lieutenant Colonel B. Paola Benson’s dedicated leadership and celebrated the arrival of Lieutenant Colonel Simon H. Claycomb as he assumes command of the battalion. Silent Vigilance!

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 22:00
