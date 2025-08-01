524th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On 4th of June, the 524th Military Intelligence Battalion held a Change of Command ceremony, bidding farewell to outgoing commander Lieutenant Colonel B. Paola Benson and welcoming incoming commander Lieutenant Colonel Simon H. Claycomb. The ceremony honored Lieutenant Colonel B. Paola Benson’s dedicated leadership and celebrated the arrival of Lieutenant Colonel Simon H. Claycomb as he assumes command of the battalion. Silent Vigilance!