    2025 Military Intelligence Ball

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 2025 Military Intelligence Ball was a memorable evening of tradition, reflection, and camaraderie. Brigadier General Steven M. Gorski, Director of Intelligence for United States Forces Korea and Deputy Director of Intelligence for Combined Forces Command, honored the event as the Distinguished Guest. Following the opening remarks, attendees paid tribute to fallen comrades in a solemn moment of remembrance. The evening continued with the presentation of Military Intelligence Corps Association Awards, a formal dinner, and a ceremonial cake cutting led by Republic of Korea Army Major General Park Jin Yeong, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh, and Brigade Command Sergeant Major Michael D. Dawley. Along with the festivities and esprit de corps of a military ball, the event served as a meaningful reminder of the importance of collaboration across the military intelligence community as well as the enduring ROK-US Alliance.

