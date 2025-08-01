Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

May 1st marked the celebration of 501st Day—a time to honor the proud history and legacy of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. Soldiers kicked off the day with a spirited 5.01KM run, symbolizing unity and tradition. Following the run, the Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh presented certificates of appreciation to outstanding Soldiers in recognition of their dedication and achievements.