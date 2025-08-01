Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    501st Day

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    501st Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Hong Jae Chun 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    May 1st marked the celebration of 501st Day—a time to honor the proud history and legacy of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. Soldiers kicked off the day with a spirited 5.01KM run, symbolizing unity and tradition. Following the run, the Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh presented certificates of appreciation to outstanding Soldiers in recognition of their dedication and achievements.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 21:38
    Photo ID: 9242835
    VIRIN: 250430-A-JL066-7522
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 555.49 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st Day, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download