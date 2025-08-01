May 1st marked the celebration of 501st Day—a time to honor the proud history and legacy of the 501st Military Intelligence Brigade. Soldiers kicked off the day with a spirited 5.01KM run, symbolizing unity and tradition. Following the run, the Brigade Commander Colonel Brian W. Tinklepaugh presented certificates of appreciation to outstanding Soldiers in recognition of their dedication and achievements.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9242835
|VIRIN:
|250430-A-JL066-7522
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|555.49 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st Day, by PFC Hong Jae Chun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.