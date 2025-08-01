Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EPA Administrator Visits NAVSTA Newport

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EPA Administrator Visits NAVSTA Newport

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Bruce Katz 

    Naval Station Newport

    Naval Station Newport hosted the Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Mr. Lee Zeldin on August 1, 2025. Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke greeted the administrator at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks in Portsmouth, R.I. for a tour by boat of a few Navy properties along the western side of Aquidneck Island. The trip ended at the NAVSTA MWR Marina. The administrator and his team gained additional insights on these sites and thanked Team Newport for the special visit and exchange of information.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 07:46
    Photo ID: 9241101
    VIRIN: 250801-D-PK198-5724
    Resolution: 1216x2048
    Size: 472 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPA Administrator Visits NAVSTA Newport, by Bruce Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Environment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download