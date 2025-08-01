EPA Administrator Visits NAVSTA Newport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Station Newport hosted the Administrator, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Mr. Lee Zeldin on August 1, 2025. Commanding Officer Capt. Henry Roenke greeted the administrator at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks in Portsmouth, R.I. for a tour by boat of a few Navy properties along the western side of Aquidneck Island. The trip ended at the NAVSTA MWR Marina. The administrator and his team gained additional insights on these sites and thanked Team Newport for the special visit and exchange of information.