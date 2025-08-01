Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pflaz hosts garrison organization day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.01.2025

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jeffery Higgins, Deputy Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp with garrison employees at the garrison Organization Day, Aug. 1 on Pulaski Park in Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The Organization Day promotes team building and a stronger sense of community among the garrison community. (U.S. Army Photo by Josiana Greenaway, Training Support Activity Europe)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 07:06
    Photo ID: 9238545
    VIRIN: 250801-O-OA358-9665
    Resolution: 958x624
    Size: 291.44 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    organization day
    Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz

