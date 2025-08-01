USAG Rheinland-Pflaz hosts garrison organization day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jeffery Higgins, Deputy Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp with garrison employees at the garrison Organization Day, Aug. 1 on Pulaski Park in Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The Organization Day promotes team building and a stronger sense of community among the garrison community. (U.S. Army Photo by Josiana Greenaway, Training Support Activity Europe)