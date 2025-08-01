U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Commander Col. Jeffery Higgins, Deputy Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp with garrison employees at the garrison Organization Day, Aug. 1 on Pulaski Park in Pulaski Barracks, Germany. The Organization Day promotes team building and a stronger sense of community among the garrison community. (U.S. Army Photo by Josiana Greenaway, Training Support Activity Europe)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 07:06
|Photo ID:
|9238545
|VIRIN:
|250801-O-OA358-9665
|Resolution:
|958x624
|Size:
|291.44 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pflaz hosts garrison organization day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
