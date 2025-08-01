U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honors outstanding employees at quarterly Awards and Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored outstanding employees at the quarterly Awards and Recognition Ceremony Aug. 1 at the Kazabra Club in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Garrison Commander Col. Jeffery C. Higgins and Deputy Garrison Commander Paul Hossenlopp presented awards to individuals recognized for their dedication and commitment to service.