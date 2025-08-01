Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) staff monitor workstations.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Guardians monitor workstations in the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. The center operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week; continuously coordinating, planning, integrating, synchronizing and executing space operations; providing tailored space effects on demand to support combatant commanders; and accomplishing national security objectives. (Composited images are used over the monitors for operational security.)