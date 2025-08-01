FCC provider Matrina McCullough won the 2025 FCC Provider of the Year award. She cares for children at her house while their parents or guardians work at Edwards AFB.
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
Edwards' FCC addresses child care shortage, names provider of the year
