    325th MSG Change of Command

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Aldred, right, receives the 325th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. The primary mission of the 325th MSG is to provide dominant mission support and combat-ready Airmen to Team Tyndall and worldwide expeditionary forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)

    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 15:39
