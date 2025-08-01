325th MSG Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Aldred, right, receives the 325th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. The primary mission of the 325th MSG is to provide dominant mission support and combat-ready Airmen to Team Tyndall and worldwide expeditionary forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)