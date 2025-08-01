U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Aldred, right, receives the 325th Mission Support Group guidon from Col. Christian Bergtholdt, 325th Fighter Wing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 4, 2025. The primary mission of the 325th MSG is to provide dominant mission support and combat-ready Airmen to Team Tyndall and worldwide expeditionary forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9237395
|VIRIN:
|250804-F-IB373-1062
|Resolution:
|1609x2419
|Size:
|407.71 KB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 325th MSG Change of Command, by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.