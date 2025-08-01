Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis Sponsors Recruit Division

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250715-N-RB168-1001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 15, 2025) Sailors from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis stand in formation for a sponsor group photo with Recruit Division 367 inside Pacific Fleet Drill Hall July 15, 2025 at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. The fleet sponsor program provides recruits an opportunity for fleet mentorship and guidance during boot camp. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (Photo Courtesy of Chief Mineman Brady Brunvand)

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Sponsors Recruit Division, by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

