USS John C. Stennis Sponsors Recruit Division

250715-N-RB168-1001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (July 15, 2025) Sailors from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis stand in formation for a sponsor group photo with Recruit Division 367 inside Pacific Fleet Drill Hall July 15, 2025 at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command. The fleet sponsor program provides recruits an opportunity for fleet mentorship and guidance during boot camp. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (Photo Courtesy of Chief Mineman Brady Brunvand)