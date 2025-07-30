Airman Spotlight: Amn Jenis Yava

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Amn. Jenis Yava, a services specialist with the Force Support Squadron, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, is chopping vegetables in preparation for lunch in the dining facility Aug. 3, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Yava is coming up on her one-year anniversary in the Air National Guard and is going to Slippery Rock University to study Biology/Pre-Medicine. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)