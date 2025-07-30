Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Spotlight: Amn Jenis Yava

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Amn. Jenis Yava, a services specialist with the Force Support Squadron, 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, is chopping vegetables in preparation for lunch in the dining facility Aug. 3, 2025, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Yava is coming up on her one-year anniversary in the Air National Guard and is going to Slippery Rock University to study Biology/Pre-Medicine. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Spotlight: Amn Jenis Yava, by TSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    FSS
    171ARW
    Pittsburgh

