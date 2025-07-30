USS William P. Lawrence hosts Navy League

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Daniel Sanford 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Ensign Kerry Bennett, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) combat systems officer, originally from Stockbridge, Georgia, provides a tour of his ship 's bridge to members of the Honolulu Council of the Navy League, Aug. 2. The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer hosted the visit as part of the Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific shipboard tour program, which provides local civic and school groups the opportunity to visit U.S. Navy ships and learn about the important role these ships conduct to maintain readiness and ensure national security in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Sanford)

    Navy League
    USS William P. Lawrence
    DDG 110
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Kerry Bennett

