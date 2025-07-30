Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Zafra Sanchez 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week is CWT1 Troutman.

    Originally from Hawaii (but calls Illinois home), Petty Officer Troutman has been in the Navy for 17 years and has been here at NIOC Pensacola for almost three years. He has been vital to his team’s success, recently qualified in a senior analyst work role, and oversees his fellow Sailors as their Leading Petty Officer. He has also been a huge supporter of the local Habitat for Humanity chapter and to date has led 19 Sailors across multiple volunteer events totaling 114 hours. Congratulations, CWT1 Troutman, for being our Warrior of the Week! We are proud of your contributions to our command and to Pensacola!

    Fun Fact: Petty Officer Troutman is a triplet and has been described as the most mysterious person on his team. He is also fascinated by the legendary creature “Mothman” from the late 1960’s.

