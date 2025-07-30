Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pensacola, FL - NIOC Pensacola's Warrior of the Week is CTR3 Morgan.



Petty Officer Morgan, from Pennsylvania, joined the Navy in 2014 and has been here at NIOC Pensacola for about a year. Since joining his team, he has quickly become indispensable to their efforts. CTR3 Morgan is now the lead intelligence reporter for two separate lines of effort and has authored and released three important intelligence products. Furthermore, he qualified in an additional analyst work role to increase his analytical contributions to his team. Keep up the great work, Petty Officer Morgan!



Fun fact: CTR3 Morgan is an avid coin collector and owns a prized 1800’s $5 gold coin collection. He also can bench press over 1/8th of a ton! Petty Officer Morgan is also a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan – his favorite football player is Troy Aikman. While he understands the Cowboys will likely never win a championship, his love them will never waiver.