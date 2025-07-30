Legion of Merit awarded to Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, pins the Legion of Merit on Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Aug. 1. Spangenberg was recognized for exceptional service from August 2020 to July 2025 as director of the Weapons Systems Management Center and commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command. His leadership advanced sustainment operations and boosted Fleet Marine Force readiness worldwide.