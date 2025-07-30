U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, pins the Legion of Merit on Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Aug. 1. Spangenberg was recognized for exceptional service from August 2020 to July 2025 as director of the Weapons Systems Management Center and commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command. His leadership advanced sustainment operations and boosted Fleet Marine Force readiness worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 15:34
|Photo ID:
|9233225
|VIRIN:
|010825-M-BF136-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legion of Merit awarded to Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg, by Jennifer Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.