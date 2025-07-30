Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legion of Merit awarded to Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg

    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Napier 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Keith D. Reventlow, commanding general, Marine Corps Logistics Command, pins the Legion of Merit on Col. Kirk M. Spangenberg during his retirement ceremony at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Aug. 1. Spangenberg was recognized for exceptional service from August 2020 to July 2025 as director of the Weapons Systems Management Center and commanding officer of Marine Depot Maintenance Command. His leadership advanced sustainment operations and boosted Fleet Marine Force readiness worldwide.

