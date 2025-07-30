The Steadfast Line hosts COMAFSOC; CCM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, addresses Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 29, 2025. Conley answered questions regarding AFSOC priorities and initiatives, as well as highlighting Cannon’s support of the AFSOC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling)