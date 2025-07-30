Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Steadfast Line hosts COMAFSOC; CCM

    The Steadfast Line hosts COMAFSOC; CCM

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, addresses Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 29, 2025. Conley answered questions regarding AFSOC priorities and initiatives, as well as highlighting Cannon’s support of the AFSOC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Gottschling)

