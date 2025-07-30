USS Winston S. Churchill Daily Operations

Lt.j.g Alexandro Rios, right, and Lt.j.g Bjorn Swaby stand watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), July 23, 2025. Winston S. Churchill, currently deployed as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces, Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hector Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 03:24
|Photo ID:
|9231775
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-IC552-1005
|Resolution:
|5016x3344
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
