USS Winston S. Churchill Daily Operations

Lt.j.g Alexandro Rios, right, and Lt.j.g Bjorn Swaby stand watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), July 23, 2025. Winston S. Churchill, currently deployed as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces, Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hector Rodriguez)