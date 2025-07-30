Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Winston S. Churchill Daily Operations

    USS Winston S. Churchill Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Hector Rodriguezrealzola 

    USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81)

    Lt.j.g Alexandro Rios, right, and Lt.j.g Bjorn Swaby stand watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), July 23, 2025. Winston S. Churchill, currently deployed as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces, Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hector Rodriguez)

