    PRFTA Tenant Units Strengthen Strategic Importance of Bay Area Army Reserve Installation

    DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Dublin City Mayor Sherry Hu (right), speaks with PRFTA Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King (center right) and members of "Band of the Wild West" The 191st Army Band during PRFTA’s Star-Spangled Festival, July 1st, 2025. The 191st Army Band is among the more the 30 tenant units that are assigned to PRFTA. The band’s mission is to promote the Army and national interests, support commanders in their missions, and build trust and confidence in America’s Army and its readiness—whether in peace, conflict, or war according to the Army Band spokesperson.

    This work, PRFTA Tenant Units Strengthen Strategic Importance of Bay Area Army Reserve Installation, by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

