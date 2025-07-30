PRFTA Tenant Units Strengthen Strategic Importance of Bay Area Army Reserve Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dublin City Mayor Sherry Hu (right), speaks with PRFTA Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Richard King (center right) and members of "Band of the Wild West" The 191st Army Band during PRFTA’s Star-Spangled Festival, July 1st, 2025. The 191st Army Band is among the more the 30 tenant units that are assigned to PRFTA. The band’s mission is to promote the Army and national interests, support commanders in their missions, and build trust and confidence in America’s Army and its readiness—whether in peace, conflict, or war according to the Army Band spokesperson.