FRCE legal team earns recognition from Department of Navy

The Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Office of General Counsel recently earned recognition from the Department of the Navy Office of General Counsel for its development of an innovative tracking system that helps focus legal efforts on high-priority mission requirements and improve outcomes for the command. The FRCE team received the Field Office Achievement Award from the Department of the Navy Office of General Counsel May 13 during the organization’s annual training symposium. The biennial award recognizes a field office’s outstanding performance in providing mission-related legal services to a local command and its staff.