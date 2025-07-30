Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE legal team earns recognition from Department of Navy

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    The Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) Office of General Counsel recently earned recognition from the Department of the Navy Office of General Counsel for its development of an innovative tracking system that helps focus legal efforts on high-priority mission requirements and improve outcomes for the command. The FRCE team received the Field Office Achievement Award from the Department of the Navy Office of General Counsel May 13 during the organization’s annual training symposium. The biennial award recognizes a field office’s outstanding performance in providing mission-related legal services to a local command and its staff.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9230652
    VIRIN: 250731-N-KN454-1011
    Resolution: 5218x3478
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCE legal team earns recognition from Department of Navy, by Samantha Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

