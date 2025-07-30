Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander,

    CRANE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Matthew Hatch 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    CRANE, Ind. — Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Thomas Dickinson, Program Executive Officer for Integrated Warfare, and Dr. Angela Lewis (SES), Technical Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), attend ribbon cutting for NSWC Crane’s AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Production Integration and Test (PIT) Facility on July 29, 2025. The AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Production Integration and Test Facility supports the integration testing of the AN/SLQ-32(V)7 system and provides a test capability for future engineering and Depot efforts.

