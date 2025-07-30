Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CRANE, Ind. — Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, Commander, Naval Surface Forces and Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific Fleet, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Thomas Dickinson, Program Executive Officer for Integrated Warfare, and Dr. Angela Lewis (SES), Technical Director, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), attend ribbon cutting for NSWC Crane’s AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Production Integration and Test (PIT) Facility on July 29, 2025. The AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Production Integration and Test Facility supports the integration testing of the AN/SLQ-32(V)7 system and provides a test capability for future engineering and Depot efforts.