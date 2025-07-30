Comite River Diversion construction update

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with its non-federal sponsor, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), continues to make significant progress on the Comite River Diversion Project. USACE has successfully completed the following actions on the remaining contracts:



• Bayou Baton Rouge – Contract awarded on 8 May 2025.

• Channel Segment 3 – Successful bid opening held on 18 July 2025. Award date pending.

• Channel Segment 2B – Contract advertisement posted on 18 July 2025 with an anticipated award of Sept 2025.

• Comite River Diversion Structure – Bid opening date pending.

• Brooks Lake Closure – Moving towards advertisement by mid-August 2025.

• Clearing and Snagging – This will be the last contract to be awarded and will be sequenced to not allow increased flows from the 3 bayous before having a completed diversion channel.