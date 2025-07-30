Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comite River Diversion construction update

    ZACHARY, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in partnership with its non-federal sponsor, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), continues to make significant progress on the Comite River Diversion Project. USACE has successfully completed the following actions on the remaining contracts:

    • Bayou Baton Rouge – Contract awarded on 8 May 2025.
    • Channel Segment 3 – Successful bid opening held on 18 July 2025. Award date pending.
    • Channel Segment 2B – Contract advertisement posted on 18 July 2025 with an anticipated award of Sept 2025.
    • Comite River Diversion Structure – Bid opening date pending.
    • Brooks Lake Closure – Moving towards advertisement by mid-August 2025.
    • Clearing and Snagging – This will be the last contract to be awarded and will be sequenced to not allow increased flows from the 3 bayous before having a completed diversion channel.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Comite River Diversion construction update, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

