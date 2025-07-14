Strengthening Indo-Pacific Ties: 500th MIB-T Leaders Host JGSDF MG Kawaguchi

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jerome Adamczyk, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Deputy Commanding Officer, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago-Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor and Kees Cox, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Civilian Advisor, welcome Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Kawaguchi, Ground Staff Office, C4 Systems and Intelligence Department, to discuss our ongoing intelligence partnership and shared commitment to regional security and mission readiness at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 27, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dayton Tenney)