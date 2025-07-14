PACAF commander visits Andersen, observes REFORPAC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing commander, depart the base operations building at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2025. Schneider visited Andersen to observe exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, which is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)