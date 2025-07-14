Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF commander visits Andersen, observes REFORPAC 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, left, Pacific Air Forces commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Cooley, 36th Wing commander, depart the base operations building at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2025. Schneider visited Andersen to observe exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, which is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, trains Airmen to operate in a contested, dynamic environment while executing real-time force projection and joint interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 19:47
    Visit
    DLE
    Kevin Schneider
    REFORPAC
    Department-Level Exercise series
    exercise Resolute Force Pacific

