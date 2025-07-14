Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU San Antonio earns BUMED's Blue H Award

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (July 29, 2025) – U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Biberston (left), Medical Corps, assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio presents the 2024 Navy Surgeon General’s Health Promotion and Wellness Award (Bronze Level) to Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Tiller, Medical Corps, at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. The U.S. Navy Surgeon General's Health Promotion and Wellness Program, primarily administered through the Blue H Award, aims to guide, encourage, and reward health and wellness initiatives across Navy and Marine Corps organizations with award levels including Bronze Anchor, Silver Eagle, and Gold Star. This program focuses on various health topics such as responsible drinking, violence and injury prevention, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco-free living, and weight management to maintain a fit and ready force. NAMRU San Antonio, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

