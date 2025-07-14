Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling & Rearming in Record Time with C-130H [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Allison, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Wright, Hose Deployment Personnel with the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare to refuel an F-35 Lightning II during a Distributed Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 24, 2025. The D-ICT provided simultaneous rearming and refueling of multiple fighter jets and involved collaboration between the 103d Airlift Wing, 104th Fighter Wing, 158th Fighter Wing, and 23d Fighter Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Timothy Koster, Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9223203
    VIRIN: 240725-Z-QS645-1191
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling & Rearming in Record Time with C-130H [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H
    103rd Provides Rapid Fighter Jet Refueling &amp; Rearming in Record Time with C-130H

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    ICT
    FARP
    C-130
    F-15
    ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download