U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Allison, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Wright, Hose Deployment Personnel with the 23d Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare to refuel an F-35 Lightning II during a Distributed Integrated Combat Turn exercise at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 24, 2025. The D-ICT provided simultaneous rearming and refueling of multiple fighter jets and involved collaboration between the 103d Airlift Wing, 104th Fighter Wing, 158th Fighter Wing, and 23d Fighter Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Timothy Koster, Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs)