    Karen Pearson retires after 42 years of federal service

    PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Karen Pearson is recognized for her 42 years of federal service as she retires by Lorenzo Solomon, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Supervisor of Ships Gulf Coast director, July 23, 2025 at Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9222478
    VIRIN: 250723-N-N1901-1003
    Resolution: 4624x2084
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Karen Pearson retires after 42 years of federal service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

