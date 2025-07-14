Karen Pearson is recognized for her 42 years of federal service as she retires by Lorenzo Solomon, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville site Supervisor of Ships Gulf Coast director, July 23, 2025 at Pascagoula, Mississippi. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9222478
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-N1901-1003
|Resolution:
|4624x2084
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Karen Pearson retires after 42 years of federal service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.