    Refuel Radio: Honorary Commander

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Carter Denton 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla.—Col. Matthew Ghormley, right, the 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Brooks Mitchell, the city manager of Moore, Oklahoma, and the honorary commander of the 507th ARW, speak on a recording of Refuel Radio, the official podcast of the 507 ARW. Together, they discussed the growing partnership between the city of Moore and the 507th, the value of the honorary commander program in bridging military and civilian communities, and the unique challenges and responsibilities of leading complex organizations in both the public and defense sectors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton)

