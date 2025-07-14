Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks official opening of Sartain Gate

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group

    Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, center, joins Col. Jorge Jimenez, installation commander at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., to the right, and Col. Justin Pabis, to the left, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sartain Gate Complex July 16. Officials celebrated the opening of the new entry control point that enhances security, improves traffic flow, and replaces aging infrastructure to meet modern Department of Defense standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 11:15
    Photo ID: 9222415
    VIRIN: 250716-F-JW594-1456
    Resolution: 2100x1397
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks official opening of Sartain Gate, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mass.
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Army Corps of Engineers New England District
    Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey

