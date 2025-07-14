Ribbon-cutting ceremony marks official opening of Sartain Gate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, center, joins Col. Jorge Jimenez, installation commander at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., to the right, and Col. Justin Pabis, to the left, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New England District, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sartain Gate Complex July 16. Officials celebrated the opening of the new entry control point that enhances security, improves traffic flow, and replaces aging infrastructure to meet modern Department of Defense standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)