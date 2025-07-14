Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25

Fort Rucker conducts its Quarterly Retirement Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 25, 2025. Retirees that were honored are: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael A. Maine, CW4 Lawrence O. Dailey, CW4 Maurie A. Cain, CW3 Brandon M. Dean, CW3 Ryan S. Vredenburg, Master Sgt. Clifford G. Villanueva, Master Sgt. Timothy J. Hall, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin J. Smith, Sgt. 1st Class Andres Valencia, Sgt. 1st Class Allen M. Rodriguez, Barry A. Henderson and Patty J. Myles. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
