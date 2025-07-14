Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Fort Rucker conducts its Quarterly Retirement Ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum July 25, 2025. Retirees that were honored are: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael A. Maine, CW4 Lawrence O. Dailey, CW4 Maurie A. Cain, CW3 Brandon M. Dean, CW3 Ryan S. Vredenburg, Master Sgt. Clifford G. Villanueva, Master Sgt. Timothy J. Hall, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin J. Smith, Sgt. 1st Class Andres Valencia, Sgt. 1st Class Allen M. Rodriguez, Barry A. Henderson and Patty J. Myles. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 11:08
    Photo ID: 9222393
    VIRIN: 250725-A-LO141-1766
    Resolution: 6702x3951
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Rucker Retirement Ceremony 25JUL25, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

