    Korean War veterans honored at Korean Armistice Agreement 72nd Anniversary

    GOYANG, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2025

    Photo by Col. Ryan Donald 

    United Nations Command

    United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command commander Gen. Xavier T. Brunson (seated, 2nd from left) and Republic of Korea Prime Minister Kim Min-seok (seated, 3rd from left) engage with Korean War veterans before a ceremony in the Republic of Korea Jul. 27 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement.

