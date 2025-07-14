Korean War veterans honored at Korean Armistice Agreement 72nd Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

United Nations Command, U.S. Forces Korea and Combined Forces Command commander Gen. Xavier T. Brunson (seated, 2nd from left) and Republic of Korea Prime Minister Kim Min-seok (seated, 3rd from left) engage with Korean War veterans before a ceremony in the Republic of Korea Jul. 27 to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement.