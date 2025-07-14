Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter Speaks at Winnefeld Retirement Ceremony

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.01.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., seated center, the outgoing vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 31, 2015. Seated with Winnefeld are Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Winnefeld’s son Navy Midshipman 3rd Class James A. Winnefeld III.

    (DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:12
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

