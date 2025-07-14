Carter Speaks at Winnefeld Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Secretary Ash Carter delivers remarks during a retirement ceremony for Navy Adm. James A. Winnefeld Jr., seated center, the outgoing vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 31, 2015. Seated with Winnefeld are Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Winnefeld’s son Navy Midshipman 3rd Class James A. Winnefeld III.



(DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)