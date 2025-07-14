Dempsey Participates in Military Children Education Seminar

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Deanie, sing a traditional Irish folk song with military children at the start of the Military Child Education Coalition 17th National Training Seminar in Washington, D.C., July 30, 2015.
(DoD photo by Marvin Lynchard )
