    Secretary Meets With President of Iraq's Kurdistan Region

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.24.2015

    U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, meets with President Masoud Barzani of Iraq’s Kurdistan region in Irbil, Iraq, July 24, 2015.

    (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:12
    Photo ID: 9221402
    VIRIN: 150724-D-D0439-5418
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

