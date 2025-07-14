U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with service members deployed to Iraq during a town hall in Baghdad, July 18, 2015.
(DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2015
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9221401
|VIRIN:
|150720-D-D0439-9750
|Resolution:
|4792x3195
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dempsey Hosts Troop Talk in Baghdad, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.