    Dempsey Hosts Troop Talk in Baghdad

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    07.20.2015

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with service members deployed to Iraq during a town hall in Baghdad, July 18, 2015.

    (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ
    Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

