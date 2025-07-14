Dempsey Meets with Japanese Counterpart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, third from left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Japanese Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano, right background, chief of the joint staff for Japan Self-Defense Forces, during a defense chiefs strategy dialogue at Roosevelt Hall on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2015.



(DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton)