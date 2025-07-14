U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, third from left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Japanese Adm. Katsutoshi Kawano, right background, chief of the joint staff for Japan Self-Defense Forces, during a defense chiefs strategy dialogue at Roosevelt Hall on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2015.
(DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2015
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 21:12
|Photo ID:
|9221400
|VIRIN:
|150716-D-D0439-2912
|Resolution:
|2017x1345
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dempsey Meets with Japanese Counterpart, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.