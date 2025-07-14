Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dempsey Speaks at Air Force Senior Leader Orientation Course

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dempsey Speaks at Air Force Senior Leader Orientation Course

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.15.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Air Force brigadier generals and their spouses during the Air Force Senior Leader Orientation Course on Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 15, 2015. The newest Air Force general officers attend the executive-level learning program annually.

    (DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:12
    Photo ID: 9221398
    VIRIN: 150715-D-D0439-2824
    Resolution: 1933x1289
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dempsey Speaks at Air Force Senior Leader Orientation Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download