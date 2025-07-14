Dempsey Speaks at Air Force Senior Leader Orientation Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to Air Force brigadier generals and their spouses during the Air Force Senior Leader Orientation Course on Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 15, 2015. The newest Air Force general officers attend the executive-level learning program annually.



(DoD photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean K. Harp)