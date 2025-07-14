Defense Secretary Ash Carter thanks Marines after the Marine Corps Sunset Parade at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., June 30, 2015. Carter was the parade's guest of honor.
(DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2015
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 21:11
|Photo ID:
|9221397
|VIRIN:
|150701-D-D0439-4647
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|545.94 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Attends Sunset Parade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
