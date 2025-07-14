Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Attends Sunset Parade

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.01.2015

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter thanks Marines after the Marine Corps Sunset Parade at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Va., June 30, 2015. Carter was the parade's guest of honor.

    (DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)

