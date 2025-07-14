Work Gives Keynote Address at Chinese Aerospace Studies Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work gives the keynote address during the inaugural China Aerospace Studies Institute conference in Arlington, Va., June 22, 2015. The Air Force and the Rand Corporation co-sponsored the event, which focused on assessing Chinese aerospace training and operational competence.



(DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen)