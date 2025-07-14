Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Work Gives Keynote Address at Chinese Aerospace Studies Conference

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Work Gives Keynote Address at Chinese Aerospace Studies Conference

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work gives the keynote address during the inaugural China Aerospace Studies Institute conference in Arlington, Va., June 22, 2015. The Air Force and the Rand Corporation co-sponsored the event, which focused on assessing Chinese aerospace training and operational competence.

    (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Clydell Kinchen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 9221395
    VIRIN: 150623-D-D0439-2165
    Resolution: 1963x1309
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work Gives Keynote Address at Chinese Aerospace Studies Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download