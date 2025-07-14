Carter, European Defense Leaders Conduct News Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during a combined news conference with Dutch Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, left, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, second from left, and Norwegian Defense Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide at 1 German Netherlands Corps, a multinational high readiness corps headquarters based in Munster, Germany, June 22, 2015. Carter is in Europe to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European defense ministers and to participate in his first NATO ministerial as defense secretary.



(DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)