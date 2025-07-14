Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter, European Defense Leaders Conduct News Conference

    Carter, European Defense Leaders Conduct News Conference

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter speaks during a combined news conference with Dutch Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, left, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, second from left, and Norwegian Defense Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide at 1 German Netherlands Corps, a multinational high readiness corps headquarters based in Munster, Germany, June 22, 2015. Carter is in Europe to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European defense ministers and to participate in his first NATO ministerial as defense secretary.

    (DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 9221394
    VIRIN: 150623-D-D0439-4979
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

