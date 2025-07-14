Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carter Arrives in Estonia

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Carter Arrives in Estonia

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.23.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, front right, exchanges greetings with Mikk Marran, the permanent secretary of defense of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, upon arriving in Tallinn, Estonia, June 22, 2015. Carter is in Europe to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European defense ministers and to participate in his first NATO ministerial as defense secretary.

    (DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:11
    Photo ID: 9221393
    VIRIN: 150623-D-D0439-2216
    Resolution: 1961x1307
    Size: 520.5 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Arrives in Estonia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download