Carter Arrives in Estonia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter, front right, exchanges greetings with Mikk Marran, the permanent secretary of defense of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, upon arriving in Tallinn, Estonia, June 22, 2015. Carter is in Europe to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings with European defense ministers and to participate in his first NATO ministerial as defense secretary.



(DoD photo by Air Force Master Sgt. Adrian Cadiz)