Work Delivers Speech at Navel Postgraduate School

Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work addresses the graduating class at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., June 19, 2015. Work, who graduated from the school in 1990, said the American military must adapt to the changing world situation, and urged graduates to lead that change.
