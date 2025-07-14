Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carter, Dempsey Testify Before House Armed Services Committee

    06.17.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter, center, and Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, right, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appear before the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., to testify on U.S. policy and strategy in the Middle East, July 17, 2015.

    (DoD photo by Glenn Fawcett )

