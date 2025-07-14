Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Work Meets With Canadian Leader

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Work Meets With Canadian Leader

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.16.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work meets with Deputy Minister John Forster at the National Defense Headquarters in Canada, June 15, 2015. The two defense leaders met to discuss issues of mutual importance.

    (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt, 1st Class Clydell Kinchen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2015
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 21:10
    Photo ID: 9221390
    VIRIN: 150616-D-D0439-8010
    Resolution: 1886x1257
    Size: 393.72 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work Meets With Canadian Leader, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download