Adm. Mike Mullen speaks with Commander of Joint Task Force Horn of Africa Rear Adm. Brian L. Losey.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, speaks with Commander of Joint Task Force Horn of Africa Rear Adm. Brian L. Losey after visiting with service members deployed to Camp Lemonier, Djibouti, on Feb. 24, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))