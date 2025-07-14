An AV-8B Harrier prepares for takeoff as another lands.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An AV-8B Harrier (right) assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 214 prepares for takeoff as another lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) underway in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 17, 2011. The Makin Island is conducting AV-8 operations in preparation for an upcoming deployment.

    (DoD photo by Chief Petty Officer John Lill, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.24.2011
    VIRIN: 110224-D-D0439-2959
