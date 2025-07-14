An AV-8B Harrier (right) assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 214 prepares for takeoff as another lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) underway in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 17, 2011. The Makin Island is conducting AV-8 operations in preparation for an upcoming deployment.
(DoD photo by Chief Petty Officer John Lill, U.S. Navy. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9219729
|VIRIN:
|110224-D-D0439-2959
|Resolution:
|2191x1461
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An AV-8B Harrier prepares for takeoff as another lands., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.