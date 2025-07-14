An AV-8B Harrier prepares for takeoff as another lands.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An AV-8B Harrier (right) assigned to Marine Attack Squadron 214 prepares for takeoff as another lands aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) underway in the Pacific Ocean on Feb. 17, 2011. The Makin Island is conducting AV-8 operations in preparation for an upcoming deployment.



(DoD photo by Chief Petty Officer John Lill, U.S. Navy. (Released))