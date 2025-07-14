Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak participate in the first U.S. - Afghan security consultations.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Afghan Minister of the Interior Bismullah Mohammadi (3rd from left) and Defense Minister Abdul Rahim Wardak participate in the first U.S. - Afghan security consultations forum in the Pentagon on Feb. 23, 2011. Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (2nd from right) hosted the event that it is hoped will become a twice-yearly event. Among the senior advisors and regional experts joining Gates for the meeting are Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. James Cartwright (left), U.S. Marine Corps, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Michele Flournoy and Deputy U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan T. H. Anthony Wayne. A large gathering of reporters and photograpers was allowed to observe the opening statements by Gates and Wardak.

    (DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))

