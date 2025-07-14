Secretary Gates looks out over the Iraqi countryside.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates looks out over the Iraqi countryside while flying in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter en route to Forward Operating Base Falcon for an operational update in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 11, 2008.



(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison, U.S. Air Force. (Released))