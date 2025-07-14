Secretary Gates looks out over the Iraqi countryside.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2008

    Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates looks out over the Iraqi countryside while flying in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter en route to Forward Operating Base Falcon for an operational update in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 11, 2008.

    (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.13.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216969
    VIRIN: 080213-D-DQ383-8006
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
