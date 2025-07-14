Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates looks out over the Iraqi countryside while flying in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter en route to Forward Operating Base Falcon for an operational update in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 11, 2008.
(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9216969
|VIRIN:
|080213-D-DQ383-8006
|Resolution:
|2826x4090
|Size:
|1016.47 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Gates looks out over the Iraqi countryside., by Jerry Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
